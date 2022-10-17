Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalISW: Russia relies on irregular volunteer forces instead of regular military units

This item is part of our running news digest

September 19, 2022 8:01 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Institute for the Study of War reports that Ukrainian forces continue consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast. The ISW also says that Russian forces are likely retreating to more defensible positions in Kherson Oblast to avoid the collapse seen in Kharkiv.

