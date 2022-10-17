ISW: Russia relies on irregular volunteer forces instead of regular military units
September 19, 2022 8:01 am
The Institute for the Study of War reports that Ukrainian forces continue consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast. The ISW also says that Russian forces are likely retreating to more defensible positions in Kherson Oblast to avoid the collapse seen in Kharkiv.
