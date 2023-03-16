Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

ISW: No confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 12, 2023 9:45 am
Share

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces did not make any advances in Bakhmut on March 11.

The eastern city of Bakhmut has been Russia's main target for over seven months. 

On March 11, Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that Russian forces lost more than 500 troops over the past day in Bakhmut. The casualties included 221 killed and 314 wounded, according to Cherevaty. 

Both Ukrainian and Russian forces are seeing heavy losses. Russia's assault on Bakhmut relies heavily on the private military company Wagner Group. 

Despite tensions remaining high in Bakhmut, Ukraine decided not to withdraw troops from the city.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK