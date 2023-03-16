ISW: No confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces did not make any advances in Bakhmut on March 11.

The eastern city of Bakhmut has been Russia's main target for over seven months.

On March 11, Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that Russian forces lost more than 500 troops over the past day in Bakhmut. The casualties included 221 killed and 314 wounded, according to Cherevaty.

Both Ukrainian and Russian forces are seeing heavy losses. Russia's assault on Bakhmut relies heavily on the private military company Wagner Group.

Despite tensions remaining high in Bakhmut, Ukraine decided not to withdraw troops from the city.