Intelligence: Russia starts arresting the military in Moscow

October 8, 2022 6:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate reported on Oct. 8 that Russia’s National Guard and police units have started arresting military personnel in Moscow. The traffic is blocked in downtown Moscow, according to the report, and all military units in the city are on high alert.There are currently no independent reports confirming this statement.

Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
