externalIntelligence chief: Ukraine will win war by next summer

This item is part of our running news digest

October 18, 2022 10:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate Head Kyrylo Budanov said he predicts “significant victories” for Ukraine and that the war “should be over” by next summer. “Russia’s loss is inevitable,” he said. “It cannot be stopped, and it will lead to its (Russia’s) destruction.” He added that, following a Ukrainian victory, a “very serious political process will begin, connected with changes in the current Russian Federation.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
