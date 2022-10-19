Intelligence chief: Ukraine will win war by next summer
October 18, 2022 10:50 pm
The Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate Head Kyrylo Budanov said he predicts “significant victories” for Ukraine and that the war “should be over” by next summer. “Russia’s loss is inevitable,” he said. “It cannot be stopped, and it will lead to its (Russia’s) destruction.” He added that, following a Ukrainian victory, a “very serious political process will begin, connected with changes in the current Russian Federation.”
