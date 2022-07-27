Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian ‘operational tempo’ in Ukraine resembles pre-operational pause offensive

This item is part of our running news digest

July 22, 2022 4:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank reported on July 21 that Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks in Kherson Oblast, east of Siversk, and south of Bakhmut. They also conducted unsuccessful ground attack north of Kharkiv. The ISW also suggests that Russia’s current operational tempo is “not markedly different” from its operations prior to its official pause and that Russian forces will likely not succeed in seizing significant ground in coming weeks.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok