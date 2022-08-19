The U.S. think tank reported on Aug. 18 that Russia made no claimed or assessed territorial gains for the first time since July 6, 2022, with limited and unsuccessful ground assaults across the eastern axis.As tensions around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant escalate, the Russian Ministry of Defense may be “setting information conditions” to blame Ukraine for a false flag attack. The report cites Russian propaganda about a possible “Ukrainian provocation” amplified by the Defense Ministry, leaked video footage showing Russian vehicles close to the reactor, and the reports of the Russian authorities telling the Russian nuclear power plant employees to not come into work on Aug. 19.