externalInstitute for the Study of War: Potential divisions among Russian proxies in Donbas

This item is part of our running news digest

August 16, 2022 6:16 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
On Aug. 15, a video circulated of Russian proxies in Luhansk Oblast allegedly refusing to fight in Donetsk Oblast. While the U.S. think tank cannot independently verify the source, it states that the video is part of a “larger trend of diminished LNR (Russian proxies in Luhansk Oblast) investment in and morale to support” Russia’s war in Ukraine. In May, the ISW issued a similar report on appeals made by Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast, in which they complained about being redeployed from Mariupol to Luhansk. 

