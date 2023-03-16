Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: Three civilians killed, five injured in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 21, 2023 10:11 am
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast killed three residents and wounded five others on Feb. 20, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Two people were killed in Bakhmut, and one was killed in Ivanopillya, he said. 

Bakhmut, a salt-mining city with a pre-war population of around 70,000, is one of Russia's main targets, as seizing it could allow Russian forces to launch attacks on urban areas such as Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Kyrylenko, an estimated total of 1,381 civilians in Donetsk Oblast have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion, and 3,075 have been injured.

However, this excludes casualty numbers from Mariupol and Volnovakha, as they are currently impossible to establish.




The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

