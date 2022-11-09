Governor: Russian troops strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 1.
November 9, 2022 7:03 pm
Russian forces attacked the Marhanets community with Grad multiple rocket launchers on Nov. 9, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported. A projectile flew directly into a residential building, Reznichenko added.
