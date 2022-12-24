Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian shelling of Kherson kills 1, injures 3.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 10:26 pm
Russian forces shelled a residential building in the southern city of Kherson overnight, killing one and injuring three civilians, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Dec. 16.

One injured person has been hospitalized in critical condition.

A fire broke out due to the shelling, and a rescue team evacuated the people, the governor said.

Russian forces have increased their attacks on Kherson on the western bank of the Dnipro River since Ukrainian forces liberated the area a month ago.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

