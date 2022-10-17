Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 14, 2022 6:30 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported early on Oct. 14 that Russia launched three S-300 missiles on the regional capital and urged residents to remain in shelters. According to Starukh, infrastructure objects were hit and caught fire. Rescue services are working on the scene. There are no casualties. 

