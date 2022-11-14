Governor: Russian forces injure 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 13
November 14, 2022 8:41 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, one person was wounded in Kurakhove, one in Bakhmut, one in Andiivka, and one in Ivanivske.
It is still impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, he added.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.