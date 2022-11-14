Support us
Monday, November 14, 2022

Governor: Russian forces injure 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 13

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 14, 2022 8:41 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, one person was wounded in Kurakhove, one in Bakhmut, one in Andiivka, and one in Ivanivske.

It is still impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, he added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
