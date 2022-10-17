Governor: Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast 55 times on Oct. 8
This item is part of our running news digest
October 8, 2022 11:35 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported that Russian shelling hit the communities of Krasnopillia and Velyka Pysarivka, injuring one person.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.