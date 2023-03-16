Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: Russian attacks kill 6, injure 13 in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 16, 2023 2:38 pm
Share
Russian forces on Feb. 15 killed three people in Pokrovsk, two in Bakhmut and one in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram. 

In total, 13 people were injured by Russian attacks on Feb. 15, Kyrylenko reported.

Eleven of them were injured in Pokrovsk, he said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK