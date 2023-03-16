Governor: Russian attacks kill 6, injure 13 in Donetsk Oblast
February 16, 2023 2:38 pm
Russian forces on Feb. 15 killed three people in Pokrovsk, two in Bakhmut and one in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.
In total, 13 people were injured by Russian attacks on Feb. 15, Kyrylenko reported.
In total, 13 people were injured by Russian attacks on Feb. 15, Kyrylenko reported.
Eleven of them were injured in Pokrovsk, he said.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief