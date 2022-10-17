Governor: Russia shells Sumy Oblast with mortars, self-propelled guns
September 29, 2022 4:15 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said that Russian forces shelled the Krasnopillia community with mortars and self-propelled guns on Sept. 28. According to Zhyvytskyi, Russian troops also used drones.
As a result of Russian shelling, two houses and a power line were damaged. There were no civilian casualties, Zhyvytskyi said.
