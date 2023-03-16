Governor: Russia downs 3 missiles over Belgorod region

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that Russia’s air defense shot down three missiles over Russia’s Belgorod region late on March 14.

He did not specify whether the missiles were Ukrainian in origin or Russian weaponry that had veered off course.

Gladkov wrote on Telegram that debris from one missile fell in a residential area, resulting in some damages in the region’s capital.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said that there were no casualties.

According to him, mainly windows and roofs in several houses and one apartment building were damaged. Cars were also damaged, he added.

Russia’s Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, which has experienced ongoing attacks by Russian forces.