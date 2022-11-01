Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Explosions heard in Poltava

November 1, 2022 2:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin reported that explosions were heard in the city overnight on Nov. 1. The air raid siren reportedly sounded around 1:25 a.m.

No further information was provided.

