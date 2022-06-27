Government official: 20 injured, 2 killed as a result of missile strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall.
June 27, 2022 6:03 pm
“At the moment, we know about 20 wounded, nine of them are in a serious condition. It has already been confirmed that two people died. The rescue operation continues," Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote. These are primary estimates, with the number of casualties expected to grow.