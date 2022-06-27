Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernment official: 20 injured, 2 killed as a result of missile strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall.

June 27, 2022 6:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“At the moment, we know about 20 wounded, nine of them are in a serious condition. It has already been confirmed that two people died. The rescue operation continues," Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote. These are primary estimates, with the number of casualties expected to grow.

