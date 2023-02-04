Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, February 4, 2023

Ukraine to introduce Delta situational awareness system for military

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 4, 2023 6:25 pm
Share

The government officially green-lighted the implementation of Delta platform, the first Ukrainian military-tech situational awareness system developed in accordance with NATO standards, in Ukraine's defense on Feb. 4. 

The government allowed the system to be placed in a cloud outside of Ukraine to protect it from Russian cyberattacks. 

Delta is an intelligence collection and management system created by Ukraine with the help of its allies to help the military track the movements of Russian forces.

The system provides comprehensive real-time information with high-level integration from multiple sources on a digital map that can run on any electronic device, from a laptop to a smartphone.

Delta system has been under development by Ukraine’s Armed Forces since 2016.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK