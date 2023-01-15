Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 15, 2023

General Staff: Ukrainian forces strike Russian positions 9 times

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 15, 2023 8:39 pm
The General Staff reported on Jan. 15 that Ukrainian forces launched seven strikes on temporary Russian bases and two strikes on positions of Russian anti-aircraft defense systems. 

Ukrainian forces also hit two temporary Russian bases. 

However, the General Staff said that Russia’s army “has no intention of abandoning its plans to seize the entirety of Donetsk Oblast,” adding that Russian forces have undertaken offensive operations towards Bakhmut and Avdiivka. 

Russian forces shelled Ukrainian positions across over 20 communities near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast. 

Russian forces shelled over 15 communities throughout the day in Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson. 

