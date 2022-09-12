General Staff: Ukraine’s military repels 6 Russian attacks in past 24 hours
September 12, 2022 8:45 pm
Ukrainian forces successfully repelled attacks near Novomykhailivka, Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Bakhmut, Mykolaivka Druha, and Maiorsk, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Sept. 12. Russia has launched five missile strikes, over 10 airstrikes, and 20 shelling attacks in the past day.
