Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 12, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Ukraine’s military repels 6 Russian attacks in past 24 hours

This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022 8:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukrainian forces successfully repelled attacks near Novomykhailivka, Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Bakhmut, Mykolaivka Druha, and Maiorsk, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Sept. 12. Russia has launched five missile strikes, over 10 airstrikes, and 20 shelling attacks in the past day.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok