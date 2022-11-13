Support us
Sunday, November 13, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine's military hits Russian forces' concentration point in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 13, 2022 8:51 am
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed on Nov. 13 that the Ukrainian military hit the Russian forces' concentration area in Kherson Oblast. A high-precision strike was carried out near the village of Dnipriany on a building containing up to 500 Russian troops. At least two trucks carrying bodies were reportedly taken to Tavriisk, a town in the Kakhovka district located 80 kilometers east of Kherson. According to Ukraine's military, some 56 badly wounded Russian soldiers were taken to hospital. 

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched four missiles, 16 airstrikes, and over 40 MLRS attacks on Ukraine.

