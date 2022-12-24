Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine's army repels Russia's attacks near 16 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 22, 2022 8:47 am
In their Dec. 21 update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia’s army launched six missiles, 15 airstrikes and 64 MLRS attacks against Ukraine over the past day. 

The Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks near Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploschanka and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast and Berestove, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk, New York, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast over the same reporting period. 

Over the past day, Ukraine's army conducted 14 strikes on areas of Russian concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment; and shot down three UAVs. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

