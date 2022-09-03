General Staff: Ukraine’s Air Force conducts over 40 combat flights on Sept. 2
September 3, 2022 7:47 am
According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, the combat flights destroyed Russian control points and ammunition depots. The Ukrainian military also conducted a drone missile strike on Sept. 2, detonating ammunition and destroying two units of Russian armored equipment along with military personnel, the General staff reported. The General Staff also said that according to intelligence, a column of Russian trucks heading towards Zaporizhzhia was destroyed.
