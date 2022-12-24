Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 8 settlements over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 26, 2022 8:02 am
According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Ukraine’s military repelled Russian attacks near Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast. 

Over the past day, Russian forces launched 11 missiles, seven airstrikes, and over 50 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, the General Staff added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

