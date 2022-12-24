General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 8 settlements over past 24 hours

According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Ukraine’s military repelled Russian attacks near Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

Over the past day, Russian forces launched 11 missiles, seven airstrikes, and over 50 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, the General Staff added.