General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 5 settlements, downs 6 Iranian-made drones
October 5, 2022 8:17 pm
According to the General Staff's recent update, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Vyimka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Maiorsk, and Novomykhailivka.
The Ukrainian forces also hit two Russian military command points and 12 spots with Russian troops and military equipment, as well as shot down seven Russian drones, six of which were Iranian-made kamikaze drones, the General Staff said.
