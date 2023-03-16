General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian assaults near 7 settlements

In a regular morning update on Feb. 22, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian military had repelled Russian attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s military repelled Russian attacks near seven settlements, including Kuzemivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast and Fedorivka, Yahidne, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, and Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine’s Air Force launched eight attacks on the temporary bases of Russian troops and two strikes on the positions of Russia's anti-aircraft missile systems, the General Staff said.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces also hit two temporary bases of Russian troops.