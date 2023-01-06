Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, January 6, 2023

General Staff: Ukraine hits temporary Russian base in Kherson Oblast, up to 100 soldiers injured

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 6, 2023 8:03 pm
Share

On Jan. 5, Ukrainian forces conducted a strike on a temporary base of Russian troops in Havrylivka Druha, a village in Kherson Oblast near the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6.

“Currently, it is known that up to 100 wounded (Russian) soldiers were brought to local hospitals,” the General Staff said, adding that the number of killed Russian troops is being clarified.

Over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force struck a Russian personnel base, while Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit two other Russian personnel and military equipment concentration areas over the past day, the General Staff said, without providing further details.

Earlier on Jan. 5, the General Staff also said that Ukraine's forces launched 20 attacks on the areas of concentration of Russian troops. On Jan. 3, a Ukrainian strike on Russian-occupied Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed and wounded 80 Russian soldiers, according to the General Staff.

The attack comes after hundreds more Russian mobilized soldiers were reported to have been killed in a Ukrainian strike on a school building in occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of Dec. 31. Unlike with other similar strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged the attack in Makiivka, but said that only 89 soldiers had been killed.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK