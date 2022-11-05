General Staff: Ukraine hits concentration of Russian troops in Kherson Oblast.
November 5, 2022 7:15 pm
The Russian troops were based in Radensk, a village in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said. Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces hit nine locations with Russian troops and military equipment, as well as an ammunition depot, the General Staff said.
