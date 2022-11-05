Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Ukraine hits concentration of Russian troops in Kherson Oblast.

November 5, 2022 7:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Russian troops were based in Radensk, a village in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said. Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces hit nine locations with Russian troops and military equipment, as well as an ammunition depot, the General Staff said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
