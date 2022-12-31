Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 31, 2022

General Staff: Several Russian missiles fall in Russia amid New Year’s Eve strike

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 31, 2022 9:21 pm
Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russia had launched about 20 missiles at Ukraine on Dec. 31, but an unspecified number of them fell in Russia instead of reaching their targets.

Air defense shot down 12 missiles, Ukraine’s military reported.

Ukraine’s military also shot down a Russian Orlan-10 drone, which was conducting aerial reconnaissance during the missile attack to detect the positions of Ukrainian air defense. At least one person was killed, and over 30 were wounded during the New Year’s Eve attack.

