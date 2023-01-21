Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, January 21, 2023

General Staff: Russians record civilians' adresses in occupied part of Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 21, 2023 7:02 pm
Share

Russian forces are trying to create a database of places of residence of civilians in the Russian-occupied parts of Ukrainian southern Kherson Oblast under the guise of an electricity-saving program, the General Staff reported.

While threatening to disconnect residents’ electricity, Russian occupation troops force residents to sign documents to confirm their residence.

Ukrainian troops entered Kherson, the regional capital of Kherson Oblast, on Nov. 11, two days after Russia declared its retreat, pushing Russian forces to the other side of the Dnipro River, from where they continue to shell the city daily.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 400 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK