General Staff: Russians record civilians' adresses in occupied part of Kherson Oblast

Russian forces are trying to create a database of places of residence of civilians in the Russian-occupied parts of Ukrainian southern Kherson Oblast under the guise of an electricity-saving program, the General Staff reported.

While threatening to disconnect residents’ electricity, Russian occupation troops force residents to sign documents to confirm their residence.

Ukrainian troops entered Kherson, the regional capital of Kherson Oblast, on Nov. 11, two days after Russia declared its retreat, pushing Russian forces to the other side of the Dnipro River, from where they continue to shell the city daily.

