General Staff: Russian forces shell 30 settlements across 4 Ukrainian oblasts
October 28, 2022 8:38 pm
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 28 that Russian forces struck settlements in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts. Russia launched three missiles, 14 airstrikes, and 50 attacks from MLRS against Ukraine.
