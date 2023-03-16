Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Russia intensifies persecution of civilians in occupied areas

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 25, 2023 8:07 pm
Russians are increasingly pressuring civilians and raiding their homes in the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Feb. 25.

Russians have set up a torture chamber in the city of Vasylivka in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff reported.

Torture locations have been found in multiple formerly occupied areas after they've been liberated, such as the city of Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast.

The General Staff also reported that in occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast, "law enforcement" would be conducted in accordance with Russian laws, as of March. 1.

