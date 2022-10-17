Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Armed Forces liberated 93 settlements since Sept. 21 in northeastern Ukraine

October 6, 2022 5:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Armed Forces advanced 55 kilometers deep into Russian-occupied territory and took control of more than 2,400 square kilometers, Ukraine's military reported on Oct. 6. 

On Sept. 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared mobilization. Russia announced that it plans to draw 300,000 new soldiers into its army. On Oct. 4, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed 200,000 people were conscripted for Russia's war in Ukraine.

