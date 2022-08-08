Former Defense Minister charged with high treason for signing controversial deal with Russia.
August 8, 2022 3:59 pm
The State Investigation Bureau reported on Aug. 8 that Mykhailo Yezhel, former Defense Minister, was charged with high treason. Yezhel was among the signators of the so-called Kharkiv Accords in 2010 that extended the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine's Sevastopol until 2042 in exchange for a Russian gas discount.