First batch of Lithuanian anti-aircraft guns L-70 arrives in Ukraine

The first batch of L-70 anti-aircraft guns has arrived in Ukraine as of Feb. 11, 2023, according to Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas. (Arvydas Anusauskas/Twitter)

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Feb. 11 that the first batch of L-70 anti-aircraft guns and ammunition, “which will help defend critical infrastructure,” has already arrived in Ukraine. Anusauskas didn't specify the number of equipment delivered.

Lithuania announced it would hand over dozens of L-70 anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine in January as part of its latest military aid package, which also includes two Mi-8 helicopters and ammunition.

On Feb. 9, Anusauskas also said Lithuania would provide Ukraine with 36 portable anti-aircraft systems to “effectively counter Iranian-made drones Russia is using to attack the country.”

According to the minister, 15 Ukrainian instructors had already been trained to teach soldiers to use these anti-aircraft systems.

Lithuania was one of nine European countries to sign the Tallinn Pledge on Jan. 19, a commitment to empower Ukraine with the offensive potential it needs to liberate all Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia.

A Lithuanian campaign recently raised 6 million euros to buy multifunctional tactical radars for Ukraine in less than a week.

