Saturday, January 21, 2023

Fire reported at Russian oil depot.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 21, 2023 10:20 am
Russian media reported that a fire had broken out at an oil depot in the remote Russian town of Angarsk in Siberia on the morning of Jan. 21. 

According to Russian media outlet Zvezda News, tank cars and a fuel truck caught fire there. 

The area of the fire is reportedly 400 square meters. 

According to the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda, since the fire was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, “there is a possibility that the fuel was intended for military purposes.” 

Over the past months, the number of large-scale fires has increased in Russia. 

The recent fires reportedly occurred at oil facilities in Siberia, Bryansk Oblast, and Kursk; large shopping centers in Moscow and Moscow Oblast, a thermal power plant in Perm, and warehouses in Vladivostok, Moscow, and Volgograd. 




The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

