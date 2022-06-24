Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Finance Ministry predicts state budget deficit of $5-7 billion per month.

April 12, 2022 2:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said in an interview with the Financial Times that Ukraine's state budget deficit is likely to increase from $2.7 billion in March to $5-7 billion in April and May.

"We are in a state of great stress, in the worst condition. This is a matter of our country's survival," he added.

The official also said that the estimate of infrastructure losses due to Russia's war has risen to $270 billion while it was $120 billion at the end of March, according to the figures presented by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

