European Parliament urges Germany to give Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

In the annual 2022 report on the implementation of the Common Security and Defence Policy, adopted on Jan. 18, the members of the European Parliament urged Germany to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine "without further delay."

The members of the European Parliament "stress that Ukraine is defending its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and urgently needs military aid and heavy weaponry to win the war."

Germany has been reluctant about providing German-built Leopard 2 modern tanks despite the repeated calls from Kyiv.

Earlier on Jan. 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland planned to supply a company of modern German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. But since these tanks are produced in Germany, sending them to Ukraine requires approval from the German government.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Jan. 16 that “there is no reason to block support for Kyiv and delay it indefinitely,” urging the German government to provide Ukraine with “all types of weapons."

Bloomberg reported on Jan. 13, citing two unnamed officials familiar with the matter, that Germany will likely make a decision on whether to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine ahead of the Rammstein summit which is scheduled for Jan. 20.