This item is part of our running news digest

August 31, 2022 2:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
At the Baltic Sea Energy Security Summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU had filled its gas storage sites to an average of 80% thus hitting their target ahead of schedule. In June, the European Parliament approved plans to fill the EU’s gas storage facilities to at least 80% by Oct.1, when the European heating season begins.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
