EU gas reserves at 80% storage capacity
This item is part of our running news digest
August 31, 2022 2:54 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
At the Baltic Sea Energy Security Summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU had filled its gas storage sites to an average of 80% thus hitting their target ahead of schedule. In June, the European Parliament approved plans to fill the EU’s gas storage facilities to at least 80% by Oct.1, when the European heating season begins.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.