Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

EU clarifies Ukrainian casualty estimates in von der Leyen's speech: 100,000 figure referred to dead and wounded

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 30, 2022 2:15 pm
Share

The confusion was initially caused in a video posted by the European Commission President on Nov. 30 regarding a future court for Russian war crimes, in which she mentioned that "100,000" Ukrainian military had been killed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Not only did this number seem much higher than existing estimates, but the figure is held in top secrecy by the Ukrainian military. The video was soon deleted and reposted with that sentence cut out. 

Dana Spinant, deputy chief spokeswoman and Director for Political Communication for the European Commission, soon clarified on Twitter that the 100,000 figure was meant as a rough estimate of total Ukrainian military casualties, including both dead and wounded. 

Responding to Ukrainian Pravda's requests to comment on the figure, Bohdan Senyk, head of the Press Service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reiterated Ukraine's position of operational secrecy regarding casualty figures. "We cannot confirm this figure, we emphasize that the losses of the Ukrainian army are official information and are subject to restrictions on publication," he said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK