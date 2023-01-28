Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, January 28, 2023

Embassy: Ukrainian citizen killed in Jerusalem synagogue attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 28, 2023 5:16 pm
The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel reported that a Ukrainian citizen was among those killed in the shooting outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem late on Jan. 27.

“The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel is deeply concerned and shocked by the horrific attacks in Jerusalem. Terror and violence against civilians, including children, are unacceptable,” diplomats said in a statement, expressing their condolences to the families of victims of the attack. 

At least seven people were killed and 10 were wounded in a shooting that Israeli police called a terrorist attack on Jan. 27.

The attack is considered to be the deadliest in the city since 2008 and amid one of the bloodiest months in Israel and the occupied territories, outside of a full-scale war, for several years. 

The alleged shooter was shot and killed by police while attempting to flee the scene, according to the Israeli police.

