Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalEBRD to lend 300 million euros to Ukraine’s Naftogaz.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 15, 2022 12:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The money will be used to offset the drop in oil and gas firm Naftogaz Ukrainy's natural gas production as a result of the Russian invasion, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said. According to the bank’s Vice President Alain Pilloux, the replenishing of Ukrainian gas stocks should start now to avoid "serious consequences in the autumn," when the heating season begins.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok