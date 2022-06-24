EBRD to lend 300 million euros to Ukraine’s Naftogaz.
June 15, 2022 12:42 am
The money will be used to offset the drop in oil and gas firm Naftogaz Ukrainy's natural gas production as a result of the Russian invasion, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said. According to the bank’s Vice President Alain Pilloux, the replenishing of Ukrainian gas stocks should start now to avoid "serious consequences in the autumn," when the heating season begins.