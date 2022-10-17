Duda: Russia committed ‘mass war crimes’ on Oct. 10
October 10, 2022 7:51 pm
Polish President Andrzej Duda talked on the phone with President Volodymyr Zelensky “about the need to isolate Russia,” following Moscow's mass missile strike across Ukraine on Oct. 10.
“Such crimes — I remind you — do not expire and are prosecuted all over the world. Today and tomorrow I will discuss this with other leaders,” Duda wrote on Twitter.
