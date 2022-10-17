Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Duda: Russia committed ‘mass war crimes’ on Oct. 10

October 10, 2022 7:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Polish President Andrzej Duda talked on the phone with President Volodymyr Zelensky “about the need to isolate Russia,” following Moscow's mass missile strike across Ukraine on Oct. 10.

“Such crimes I remind you — do not expire and are prosecuted all over the world. Today and tomorrow I will discuss this with other leaders,” Duda wrote on Twitter.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok