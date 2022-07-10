Delfi: Russia, Belarus want to recruit Latvian officials
July 10, 2022 6:22 am
Russia and Belarus are interested in recruiting Latvian municipal and state officials located near the country’s eastern border where NATO forces are currently deployed, reports Latvian news site Delfi, citing Latvia’s State Security Service. Russia reportedly wants to obtain key intelligence that would be of use should the war in Ukraine escalate into a wider military conflict.