Death toll in Dnipro apartment strike rises to 44

A total of 44 people, including four children are now confirmed dead as the result of the Jan. 14 missile attack by Russia on a residential building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, according to a brief update by the city's mayor, Borys Filatov.

Three days after the apartment building was struck by a Russian Kh-22 anti-ship missile, rescuers continue to work to retrieve people from the rubble.