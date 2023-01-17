Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Death toll in Dnipro apartment strike rises to 44

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 17, 2023 11:58 am
Share

A total of 44 people, including four children are now confirmed dead as the result of the Jan. 14 missile attack by Russia on a residential building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, according to a brief update by the city's mayor, Borys Filatov. 

Three days after the apartment building was struck by a Russian Kh-22 anti-ship missile, rescuers continue to work to retrieve people from the rubble.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK