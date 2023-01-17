Death toll in Dnipro apartment strike rises to 44
January 17, 2023 11:58 am
A total of 44 people, including four children are now confirmed dead as the result of the Jan. 14 missile attack by Russia on a residential building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, according to a brief update by the city's mayor, Borys Filatov.
Three days after the apartment building was struck by a Russian Kh-22 anti-ship missile, rescuers continue to work to retrieve people from the rubble.
