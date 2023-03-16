Death toll rises to 4 in Kherson after Russian shelling

The death toll has risen from three to four people after Russian forces shelled Kherson on March 9, according to Suspilne Kherson television.

An additional person was also injured, Suspilne Kherson reported. This brings the total number of civilians injured to three from the two injuries initially reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Two of the victims were waiting at a public transport stop. A woman in a shop was killed by artillery shards.

Ukrainian settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River, including Kherson, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling from the other side of the river since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

