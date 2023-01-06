Death toll rises in Russia’s recent missile attack on Ukraine

The death toll in Russia's Dec. 29 missile attack on Ukraine rose to three people after another victim, a 40-year-old woman, died in hospital in Kyiv.

The death was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Jan. 6.

The Dec. 29 mass attack targeted 10 Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv. Only in the morning, Russia shot 69 missiles, according to Ukraine's Air Force, which reported shooting down 54 of them. Later in the day, Russia launched more missiles at Ukraine's northeast and south.

At least two civilians were killed immediately during the Dec. 29 attacks.