Death toll in Russian missile attack on Dnipro rises to 35

A Russian missile attack that destroyed a section of an apartment building in Dnipro killed at least 35 people, including two children, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram.

According to Reznichenko's post, 39 people had been rescued from the scene of the attack. At least 75 people in total were injured, including 14 children.

As of early morning on Jan. 16, some 35 people were still missing.

A Russian missile hit an apartment block in a residential neighborhood in Dnipro, a city of 1 million people in central Ukraine, early in the afternoon of Jan. 14.