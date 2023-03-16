Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Death toll from Russian missile strike on Lviv Oblast rises to 5

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 9, 2023 10:37 am
Emergency service workers on the site of a Russian missile attack in Zolochiv district in Lviv Oblast. (Photo: Lviv Emergency Services / Telegram)

The death toll resulting from Russia's March 9 missile attack on Lviv Oblast's Zolochiv district has risen to 5, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytsky said

In the governor's original update, it was reported that two men and two women were killed at home when the missile hit. First responders are still searching under the rubble for others who may have also been at home at the time of the attack.  

The body of a 60-year-old man has also now been found, the governor said.

The attack caused fires that destroyed three homes, three cars, a garage, and several outbuildings. Fires have already been extinguished, according to the governor. 

